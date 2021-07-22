Lostboy Cider July Can: Beach Day

Trending designs to inspire you
New packaging design for Lostboy Cider in Alexandria, VA. This features the "Beach Day" can, which is infused with hibiscus and ginger. So, naturally, I drew hibiscus flowers and ginger roots chilling on a beach.