Lostboy Cider July Can: Beach Day

Lostboy Cider July Can: Beach Day
New packaging design for Lostboy Cider in Alexandria, VA. This features the "Beach Day" can, which is infused with hibiscus and ginger. So, naturally, I drew hibiscus flowers and ginger roots chilling on a beach.

