Ventilator Name and Logo

Identity for an emerging ventilator company that I helped name and developed an identity for. The brand name is meant to invoke a sense of creativity that many surgeons who use the device identify with, while the up/down motion of the "n" and "v" are informed by the wave forms that the ventilator screen display.