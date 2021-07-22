Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ventilator Name and Logo

Ventilator Name and Logo v n wave identity branding logo
Identity for an emerging ventilator company that I helped name and developed an identity for. The brand name is meant to invoke a sense of creativity that many surgeons who use the device identify with, while the up/down motion of the "n" and "v" are informed by the wave forms that the ventilator screen display.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
