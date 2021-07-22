Slot winnings design - Zorro themed slot

Trending designs to inspire you
The video shows animated congratulatory screens of all winning options.
The text with the corresponding inscription is made in golden letters. They look like aged precious metal. The score does not appear immediately: players can see how their number of points grows.
The score is in silver. For different types of victory, rose petals, green and golden stars are used as additional decoration.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/zorro/
