Elina Kapanen

Speakly - Learning journey

Has been a while, so I think that a proper "Hello! 👋🤗" is quite appropriate!

For the past 3 years I have been working on a language learning app, called Speakly, and I thought it's about time to share some of my work.

These views, called "Learning journey", are meant to fulfill two of our product principles: 1) bringing structure to the learning process 2) inspiring the user through what they will be capable of.

Speakly prepares you for real conversations, by teaching the most relevant language, in real-life context. It's based on years of scientific research and development, helping you unlock your world to new opportunities.
www.speakly.me

