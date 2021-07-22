Speakly - Learning journey

Trending designs to inspire you
Has been a while, so I think that a proper "Hello! 👋🤗" is quite appropriate!
For the past 3 years I have been working on a language learning app, called Speakly, and I thought it's about time to share some of my work.
These views, called "Learning journey", are meant to fulfill two of our product principles: 1) bringing structure to the learning process 2) inspiring the user through what they will be capable of.
--
Speakly prepares you for real conversations, by teaching the most relevant language, in real-life context. It's based on years of scientific research and development, helping you unlock your world to new opportunities.
