Speakly - Learning journey

Has been a while, so I think that a proper "Hello! 👋🤗" is quite appropriate!

For the past 3 years I have been working on a language learning app, called Speakly, and I thought it's about time to share some of my work.

These views, called "Learning journey", are meant to fulfill two of our product principles: 1) bringing structure to the learning process 2) inspiring the user through what they will be capable of.

--

Speakly prepares you for real conversations, by teaching the most relevant language, in real-life context. It's based on years of scientific research and development, helping you unlock your world to new opportunities.

www.speakly.me