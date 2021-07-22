Job Finder App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers,
Check out my recent exploration design for Job Finder App
Hope you enjoyed it. Drop your feedback in the comments, Cheers! 🙂
Don't forget to press (L) and follow my dribbble account for lots of awesome shots.
Thank you ✌️