#DLC - Day 24: Bicycle logo

#DLC - Day 24: Bicycle logo flat logo flat logo design logo idea bicycle logo pedal power graphic design logo mark vector logo logo design illustration design daily logo challenge branding
Day 24: Bicycle logo
Pedal Power
Idea: front cut of the bicycle pedals

