Humphrey's Website Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, just finished the homepage for a client website. Its a newly built dog resort in Alabama. I felt like I had to dig deep on this one, struggled through landing on an aesthetic.I really wanted to avoid traditional icons for the "Why Choose Us? section. Pretty happy with the outcome.
Check out more work at https://www.rustys.design/
If you are interested in working with me, give me a buzz!
mikesellr@gmail.com