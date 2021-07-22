Russell Mikesell

Humphrey's Website Concept

Russell Mikesell
Russell Mikesell
  • Save
Humphrey's Website Concept webflow web website blue dog daycare grooming boarding resort pet ux homepage branding brand ui design
Humphrey's Website Concept webflow web website blue dog daycare grooming boarding resort pet ux homepage branding brand ui design
Download color palette
  1. Humphreys Shot Website.jpg
  2. Homepage.png

Hey guys, just finished the homepage for a client website. Its a newly built dog resort in Alabama. I felt like I had to dig deep on this one, struggled through landing on an aesthetic.I really wanted to avoid traditional icons for the "Why Choose Us? section. Pretty happy with the outcome.

Check out more work at https://www.rustys.design/

If you are interested in working with me, give me a buzz!
mikesellr@gmail.com

Russell Mikesell
Russell Mikesell
I help businesses create websites that perform.

More by Russell Mikesell

View profile
    • Like