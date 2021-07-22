Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Cyber Punk Fox

Cyber Punk Fox virtual reality vector vr boombox 90s 80s animal fox cyberpunk ui logo design cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
Been excited to bring my characters into some fun cyber punk worlds!

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

