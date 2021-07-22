Abolfazl Babaei
Parva Studio

OneFood - Convenience of online shopping 🍟🍭🍾

Abolfazl Babaei
Parva Studio
Abolfazl Babaei for Parva Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
OneFood - Convenience of online shopping 🍟🍭🍾 finger smooth green home morph phone hand local shop app online shop shopping italy food after effects flat illustration animation 2d aftereffects motion animation
Download color palette
  1. Parva Studio IG_1.mp4
  2. ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif

Part of OneFood Explainer Video #1
Convenience of online shopping 🍟🍭🍾
-
One Food Italy is an easy to use platform that offers the opportunity for local producers to place their products on the app. Customer has then the possibility to shop the grocery on the App choosing the products from his preferred producers. They go a bit against the supermarket philosophy to help neighborhood shops.
-
Make sure to check out the full project details, behind scenes and credit on Behance
-
Hope u like it also we'll be glad to know your comments ✨

Parva Studio
Parva Studio
Hire Us

More by Parva Studio

View profile
    • Like