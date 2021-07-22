Artem Pohrebniak

Toys World | Logo for toy store

Toys World | Logo for toy store design home alone world boy kid toys wounder surprise emotion emoji animation illustration character face logotype logo toy store
The purpose of the logo is to show the World of Toys. One toy (car, teddy bear, etc.) will not cope with this task. So I decided to portray the target audience for all toys and their emotion. This is how this logo was born.

