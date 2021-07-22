Priya Muda Wineko

Vaccine Mobile App (Concept)

Priya Muda Wineko
Priya Muda Wineko
  • Save
Vaccine Mobile App (Concept) covid covid-19 vaccine medical mobile ui application app concept design
Download color palette

Hi there! 👋
Today I’m glad to share with you a design for Vaccine Mobile App.

I hope you like it!

Want to work together? let's discuss!
hello@priyamuda.com

-----

Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Priya Muda Wineko
Priya Muda Wineko

More by Priya Muda Wineko

View profile
    • Like