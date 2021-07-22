Hanna Khutskaya

the best stand-up in the world

Hanna Khutskaya
Hanna Khutskaya
  • Save
the best stand-up in the world concert stand-up event poster design graphic design
Download color palette

design of a poster for my friends and their stand-up performance in the Brest city

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Hanna Khutskaya
Hanna Khutskaya

More by Hanna Khutskaya

View profile
    • Like