ACR Call - Call Recording Application

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The goal is to redesign ACR call recording to make the app more interactive and user friendly by giving it a fresh visual language which feels natural and pleasing to the human eye and mind. Along with it, the app becomes more engaging with the introduction of professional features which allows the user to record and make interesting conversations sound truly interesting.
Know more on project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121433705/ACR-App-Call-Recording-Application
For more visit : www.jeffdesign.co