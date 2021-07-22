Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ACR Call - Call Recording Application

ACR Call - Call Recording Application visual design recording call user experience user interface ux ui redesign
The goal is to redesign ACR call recording to make the app more interactive and user friendly by giving it a fresh visual language which feels natural and pleasing to the human eye and mind. Along with it, the app becomes more engaging with the introduction of professional features which allows the user to record and make interesting conversations sound truly interesting.

Know more on project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121433705/ACR-App-Call-Recording-Application

For more visit : www.jeffdesign.co

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
