Quick Influx finance

mobile budgeting business bank inventory sales uiux app uidesign minimal fintech
Quick influx is a business finance management app that allows you link all your bank account to one business, tracking your spending and inflow, also showing best selling products and staff performance by product sales.

Behance presentation here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123638773/Quick-Influx

Feedback and comments always appreciated. 😃

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
