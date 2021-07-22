Portfolio: https://geniusee.com/portfolio/geniusee/ajuma

“Award-winning technology that helps you to find the right amount of sun”

The Ajuma company was founded by a couple after the birth of their child. They wanted to protect their baby from the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation sunburn and potentially generated skin cancer in adulthood. That's how they got the idea for the UV-Bodyguard, a smart UV-Assistant that warns on time before it's too late.

Since we began our collaboration, Ajuma has raised new fundings from European startup accelerators such as the Business Incubation Programme from the European Space Agency (ESA) and from private investors after after pitching on a local TV show “Lion’s cage” (the analog of the Shark Tank)

Scope and highlights:

UX/UI design

IOS/Android app development

8 months of development

Key challenges of the project included:

Develop an app – including UI/UX – for iOS and Android that guides the user according to the current recommendations with respect to UV exposure

Integration with a smart device (the UV-Bodyguard wearable)

Protect users from sunburns

Core activities at this stage include:

Development with Swift and Kotlin mobile apps in 6 months

Building a user-friendly, intuitive mobile interface and making it responsive on tablets

Discussing documentation, communicating on Slack, and having daily internal stand-ups

The success of this project hinged on the following factors:

A client who clearly knows what they want to have in their application

Validating ideas and cooperating closely with the client, combined with the impressive performance delivered by a highly functional team

Creating well-written documentation and improving testing processes

App store: https://apps.apple.com/lk/developer/ajuma-gmbh/id1530032486

Google play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=ajuma+GmbH

All successful cases - https://geniusee.com/portfolio/all/1

