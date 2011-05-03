Matt Hauth

Logo Redesign V1

Matt Hauth
Matt Hauth
  • Save
Logo Redesign V1 logo microbrew media redesign lhf egyptian letterhead font indian script
Download color palette

A very quick logo mockup. Not sure about the typefaces. Suggestions welcome!

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Matt Hauth
Matt Hauth

More by Matt Hauth

View profile
    • Like