EXPLOSION

EXPLOSION beer 3d packing icon logo design branding
🍺 PACKING

Explosion is an energy drink from a producer
handcrafted from the United States. The manufacturer will start selling its drink at retail and so it will have to change the glass bottles for cans, and with this in mind, he approached me to create his new label that would highlight his product on the shelves of the
markets.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
