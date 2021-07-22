ROMA PAULISTANA

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here begins the KANIDIAS era.👊
(I said that on September 17, 2020 kkk, but I decided to redo the identity but the logo is the same)
🍔 VISUAL IDENTITY
This is the visual identity I developed for the Roma Paulista hamburger.
Roma is a São Paulo hamburger with founders of Italian origin, with São Paulo regionality very strong in its roots. A rustically decorated establishment, but at the same time very modern. It's a place where you come with your family and are very well attended. From then on, it was just a matter of sketching and presenting an identity that had its Italian origin mixed with the regionality of São Paulo.
I made this logo in 2020 and was the first to use the Roman master's brienfing as a base, so my thanks to @tifolio.official
leave your review 💪💪
