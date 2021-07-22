ROMA PAULISTANA

Here begins the KANIDIAS era.👊

🍔 VISUAL IDENTITY

This is the visual identity I developed for the Roma Paulista hamburger.

Roma is a São Paulo hamburger with founders of Italian origin, with São Paulo regionality very strong in its roots. A rustically decorated establishment, but at the same time very modern. It's a place where you come with your family and are very well attended. From then on, it was just a matter of sketching and presenting an identity that had its Italian origin mixed with the regionality of São Paulo.

I made this logo in 2020 and was the first to use the Roman master's brienfing as a base, so my thanks to @tifolio.official

