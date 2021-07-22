Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Khoir Typework

Sadila Serif Font

Khoir Typework
Khoir Typework
  • Save
Sadila Serif Font khoirtypework beautiful font hadline font daily quotes unique font feminime font royal font serif modern modern font quotes multilingual font alternates logo design font logotype branding typography modern typography type
Download color palette

Hello

"DOWNLOAD LINK"
https://creativemarket.com/Khoir/5657009-Sadila

Sadila is a simple serif. Supported by alternatives that make it look luxurious so it is suitable for all types of projects such as branding, quotes, cover design, films, web design, packaging, social media, logo design and many more, what are you waiting for!

Khoir Typework
Khoir Typework

More by Khoir Typework

View profile
    • Like