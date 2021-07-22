Crypto iOS App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribblers,
With Crypto on the rise, it was only obvious that there was a need for a platform to trade it. Our concept lets you seamlessly trade your crypto holdings without needing any extra formalities.
Here are the screens for the Crypto App.
Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble with a ❤️
We are open to new projects:
📪 Email: hello@thepotatostudio.co.in
Thank you ✌🏻