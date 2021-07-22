The Potato Studio

Crypto iOS App

bitcoin clean ios currency cards minimal money crypto
Hello Dribblers,

With Crypto on the rise, it was only obvious that there was a need for a platform to trade it. Our concept lets you seamlessly trade your crypto holdings without needing any extra formalities.

Here are the screens for the Crypto App.

Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble with a ❤️

We are open to new projects:
📪 Email: hello@thepotatostudio.co.in

Thank you ✌🏻

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
