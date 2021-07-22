Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FlippAR

Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple

Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple temple augmented reality historical illustration bangalore banga india
The Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple stands as a glaring example of the marvellous Indian rock-cut architecture! Can you guess who built it?

#FlippAR #temple #India #Bangalore #Karnataka #AugmentedReality #postcard #KarnatakaPostcard

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
