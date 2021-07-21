Flyer Template – Food & culinary promotion template Premium Vector. Food Festival Special, can be used for Snack House, Cafe, Restaurant, Fast Food, Food Event, Food Festival, etc.

There are many ways to promote your Bussines. A way is to make it be well known by putting up some event posters. Creative and minimalist flyer, perfect for any personal or corporate use, it’s ideal for any company project, you can edit easily this flyer, it’s 100% customizable, all shapes are resizable with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Features & FILES INCLUDED : ZIP FOLDER:

– Fully Editable

– AI & EPS File Included A4

– 300 DPI

– CMYK/RGB

– Organized Layers

– Scalable

– Print Ready File

– Easy To Customize

– All Text Editable With Text Tool

– Smart Objects to replace images

Note:

Every download & purchase includes our premium commercial license. Read about our license -- https://bit.ly/3hVCZh1