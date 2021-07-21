Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ayomide Lawal

Lifestyle Mobile App

Ayomide Lawal
Ayomide Lawal
Lifestyle Mobile App
Hi guys,
This is a exploration lifestyle app inspired by Ghulam. It helps you achieve your goals with the help of your friends. Collaborate, motivate and hold each other accountable in achieving your goals.

I would appreciate your awesome feedbacks!!
Do you see yourself using the app?

Thank you!!

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Ayomide Lawal
Ayomide Lawal

