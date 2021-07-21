Lifestyle Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
This is a exploration lifestyle app inspired by Ghulam. It helps you achieve your goals with the help of your friends. Collaborate, motivate and hold each other accountable in achieving your goals.
I would appreciate your awesome feedbacks!!
Do you see yourself using the app?
Thank you!!