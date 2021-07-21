Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amanda Wright

Day 11 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

Amanda Wright
Amanda Wright
  • Save
Day 11 of the 30 day flat design challenge! cabin flat design illustration figma design
Download color palette

Day 11!

Dreaming about this cabin on a lake.

Dylan Parks tutorial: https://lnkd.in/gcmyqSb

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Amanda Wright
Amanda Wright

More by Amanda Wright

View profile
    • Like