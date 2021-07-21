Veton Saliu

myAudi redesign

Veton Saliu
Veton Saliu
  • Save
myAudi redesign case study mobile design figma ui ux
Download color palette

UX / UI case study
redesign myAudi App with all new minimalist look and better user experience!

Full Study is on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123752683/myAudi-UX-UI-case-study?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Veton Saliu
Veton Saliu

More by Veton Saliu

View profile
    • Like