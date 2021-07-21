🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Ever get a song stuck in your head and need to build a brand kit to get it out of your head? Yeah... Me neither....
This Champagne Supernova Badge Set is Based on the hit by OASIS that was stuck in my head. This one has a rad main visual with a few monogram options. It's an example of the premade & Custom badge sets available through AGDco.