Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design

Champagne Supernova - Badge Set

Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design
Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Champagne Supernova - Badge Set mercy design brand kit badge flash badge design illustration vector logo illustrator graphic design flat design branding
Download color palette

Ever get a song stuck in your head and need to build a brand kit to get it out of your head? Yeah... Me neither....

This Champagne Supernova Badge Set is Based on the hit by OASIS that was stuck in my head. This one has a rad main visual with a few monogram options. It's an example of the premade & Custom badge sets available through AGDco.

Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design
Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design
Building Boxless Brands
Hire Me

More by Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design

View profile
    • Like