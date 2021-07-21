Repito App. Onboarding Tutorial

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📱 Screens from the Repito App.
⚡️ Onboarding tutorial is one of the main parts of the application. From the first screens, the user should be interested, even if this is a business application, CRM or something like this. Repito CRM combines gamification with a bonus system. Better onboarding UX allows to engage users and gain new users retention.
⚡️ Prototype made with Adobe XD