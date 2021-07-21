Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bohdan Kozachok

Repito App. Onboarding Tutorial

📱 Screens from the Repito App.

⚡️ Onboarding tutorial is one of the main parts of the application. From the first screens, the user should be interested, even if this is a business application, CRM or something like this. Repito CRM combines gamification with a bonus system. Better onboarding UX allows to engage users and gain new users retention.

⚡️ Prototype made with Adobe XD

