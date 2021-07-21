Lo English

Lueur Logo fire water neon blur blending branding logo graphic design
Lueur's logo is both representation of the English translation: to glow and the relationship it carries with combustion. An energetic and modern take on high energy and movement.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
