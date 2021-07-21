Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

#DailyUI Challenge #13

#DailyUI Challenge #13
Greetings!
Task number 13 out of 100 requires you to create the design of Direct Messaging App.
I wanted to create a minimalist design, but to solve problems for end-user, and I think a simple and minimalist experience would be an efficient one.
#dailyui

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
