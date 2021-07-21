Ter Pechouskova

A Lonely Guy - Crewmates project

Ter Pechouskova
Ter Pechouskova
  • Save
A Lonely Guy - Crewmates project campfire imposter crewmates character illustration character design adobe illustrator figma vector illustration among us flat illustration graphic design vector illustration design
Download color palette

Hello!

This is an illustration created for Among Us themed project called: Crewmates. Even though the project did not launch in the end, it was my first time creating an illustration ever. Fun fact - It is all done in Figma!

If you have a project in mind or would like to collaborate with me, shoot me a message here or on terkapech@gmail.com ❤️

Ter Pechouskova
Ter Pechouskova

More by Ter Pechouskova

View profile
    • Like