Certified Wealth Confidant Badge seal badge iconography typography branding graphic design
John Christianson needed a badge or seal to visualize the certification of participants' completion of his Wealth Cofidant Master Class. I drew a linear version of the MONEY + LIFE mark and encased it in a traditional burst to leverage that familiar/trusted form.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
