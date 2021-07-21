Stacked Business Card Mockup

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Do you alight the edges of the stacked paper when you see the slight angle? Some people are very pedantic about this; others just let it be. So to prevent the clash of interests, here are the business card mockups, being stacked in two different ways. Aside from that, there are many other features to be checked: special effects for the placed lettering, plastic texture overlay, and diverse backgrounds.