Gouge It Out

“Woe to the world for temptations to sin! For it is necessary that temptations come, but woe to the one by whom the temptation comes! And if your hand or your foot causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to enter life crippled or lame than with two hands or two feet to be thrown into the eternal fire. And if your eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away. It is better for you to enter life with one eye than with two eyes to be thrown into the hell of fire."

Following Christ is not for the faint-hearted. Our "rights" dissolve in the light of our responsibilities. There can be no "self" in the Kingdom of God. "For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will save it."