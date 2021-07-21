Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ocusim logo virtual reality identity brand medical green blue eye vr vector logo branding
I created a logo for a virtual reality eye simulator for medical training. The logomark is a cross between the eye and the machinery used in ophthalmology. The logotype is a modified typeface to create something that fits with the rounded edges of the logo itself.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
