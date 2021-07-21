Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Much Sketch | by Gaia

The clover princess ☘️ + 👸 draw this in your style dtiys character drawing shoes heels green gown cute girl illustration girl character character design procreate illustration st patricks march clover brave princess disney pixar merida
My entry for Aria Joy’s DTIYS challenge ☘️ She’s based on princess Merida from Brave. Lisa Glanz’s character drawing toolkit came in handy while I was defining her pose, and I love how her golden heels turned out. I’m also really proud of myself for drawing her hands (yes, both of them! That’s a major win haha).
I share more about my illustration projects and collabs at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

