The clover princess ☘️ + 👸

My entry for Aria Joy’s DTIYS challenge ☘️ She’s based on princess Merida from Brave. Lisa Glanz’s character drawing toolkit came in handy while I was defining her pose, and I love how her golden heels turned out. I’m also really proud of myself for drawing her hands (yes, both of them! That’s a major win haha).

.

I share more about my illustration projects and collabs at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/