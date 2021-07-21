Zymoscope - Logo proposal 1

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Zymoscope, a Copenhagen based startup that create a device to monitor in real time the fermentation process, contacted me to realize their brand identity.
I realized for them 3 proposal, this is the first out of three.
I decided to keep a tech appeal, taking inspiration from the graphs of data and the fermentation process.
Next days I will upload the other 2 proposals, I will be happy to know which one you like better!