Yuri Segalerba

Zymoscope - Logo proposal 1

Yuri Segalerba
Yuri Segalerba
Zymoscope - Logo proposal 1 identity visual identity app icon fermentation logo design foodtech startup brand identity branding design logo
Zymoscope - Logo proposal 1 identity visual identity app icon fermentation logo design foodtech startup brand identity branding design logo
Zymoscope - Logo proposal 1 identity visual identity app icon fermentation logo design foodtech startup brand identity branding design logo
Zymoscope - Logo proposal 1 identity visual identity app icon fermentation logo design foodtech startup brand identity branding design logo
Zymoscope, a Copenhagen based startup that create a device to monitor in real time the fermentation process, contacted me to realize their brand identity.
I realized for them 3 proposal, this is the first out of three.
I decided to keep a tech appeal, taking inspiration from the graphs of data and the fermentation process.

Next days I will upload the other 2 proposals, I will be happy to know which one you like better!

Yuri Segalerba
Yuri Segalerba
Branding and web design
    • Like