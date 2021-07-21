E-Commerce App UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello again Guyss!
This time I'm presenting to you my design for an e-commerce app named "SOLD", this project is very close to my heart as I'm not only the UI designer, but I also participated in the branding and identity of the business and I designed the LOGO as well!
This design aimed to be colorful, engaging and catchy! Hope you like it! feel free to give me your feedback anytime! I'd highly appreciate it ;)