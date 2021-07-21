Dewa Ferdy

Aniflix (Anime Platform) - Mobile App

Aniflix its such platform focusing user to watch anime, as we know growth market about anime its increasing by 72% in this world, then we create anime portal-platform to attract user watch anime with this apps and easier user to watch anime. We also have other competitor but gonna make user-friendly platform to easier user use. See full design
