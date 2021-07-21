Aimee Caine

Glød painting hand drawn ink illustrator portrait packaging branding design illustration
Glød are a sustainable vegan candle company based in South London, U.K. They have created a range of candles all named after inspiring women throughout history. They asked me to create a couple of illustrations of some of these women including Florence Nightingale and Emmeline Pankhurst and some assets for them to use on their social media as well as notecards to go in their packaging.

