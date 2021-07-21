Property website design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Dribblers 😊
This is my new exploration for Architecture Landing Page. Hope you guys like it!
Tools used: Adobe XD
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!
Want a similar design?
-------------------------------------------------------
I am available for new projects! Estimate your project at anuragd810@gmail.com
Thanks
Happy designing