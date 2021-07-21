Rusty - Personal Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello,
Over the past year I've been working on improving my skills as a web and graphic designer. I started with a simple temporary site but recently started working on my new site. I wanted to create something that reflected who I am while also appealing to potential clients. I think I'm on the right track.
New Portfolio homepage nearly done. It will be available live at https://www.rustys.design/
If you are interested in working with me, give me a buzz!
mikesellr@gmail.com