El Galipote

El Galipote illustration vector 2d animation photoshop animation character design
According to the Dominican legend "El Galipote" is a shapeshifter that enjoys scaring travelers on the country roads. I wanted to make fun of it, so this one only disguises as a dog and takes advantage of the dark roads to make his pranks.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
