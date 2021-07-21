Saurabh Gupta

NEET Preparation App for Class 11 & 12 Students

Saurabh Gupta
Saurabh Gupta
  • Save
NEET Preparation App for Class 11 & 12 Students app design ios android app design
Download color palette

NEET Preparation App with study notes, practice questions and tests. Download the NEET app from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.careerorbits for Android & iOS.

The focus is on providing text based platform for practice and doubt clearance with clean user interface. The user experience has been streamlined to provide easy access to students.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Saurabh Gupta
Saurabh Gupta
Like