Match Point - Michael Jordan

Match Point - Michael Jordan
MATCH POINT is a book published by Nomos Edizioni about 30 stories of sport narrated by Dario Ricci.
30 moments that changed the history of sport thanks to the incredible and sometimes unexpected performances of great champions (but not only), thanks to tenacity, preparation and dedication.

I had the opportunity to draw the portraits of some of this sport protagonists, this one is Michael Jordan.

Full Project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122411933/Match-Point-Sport-Book
Order your book (in Italian) here: https://www.nomosedizioni.it/

Freelance Illustrator & Graphic Designer.
