Loading screen for movie ticketing app

posters stack loadingscreen appdesign ticketingapp movie loading
I made a quick design of a loading screen for a movie ticketing app. It took me around an hour, the inspiration of the design in the background came from a few posters in my room stacked one above the other. I added three dots to signify loading. The images are sourced from Google.

