Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayank Singh

Toggle Button with Light & Dark Mode

Mayank Singh
Mayank Singh
  • Save
Toggle Button with Light & Dark Mode 3d night day color vector illustration ux design ui transition theme dark light mode button toggle
Download color palette

🛑🛑🛑 Stop scrolling 🛑🛑🛑

✌ I want to share with you the Toggle Button with transition in Light Theme as well as in Dark Theme.

😃 Hopefully, you can use this in your upcoming projects and for personal use.

Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it. ❤

Mayank Singh
Mayank Singh

More by Mayank Singh

View profile
    • Like