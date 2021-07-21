Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Housing Development Map for CALA Homes

I was commissioned by CALA Homes to design a new housing development map to showcase their Shopwyke Lakes development near Chichester. The brief was to design an illustrated map that emphasised the location and family friendly style of the housing development and adjoining lakeside/park. The map also needed to highlight the close proximity to Chichester, the coast as well as easy access to local shopping and travel infrastructure. The map was designed to be used online, in print brochures and as an A1 poster for office display.

