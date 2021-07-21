Vlad Goncharov
Flatonica

Brainy Cards: Mobile Business Card

Vlad Goncharov
Flatonica
Vlad Goncharov for Flatonica
Hire Us
  • Save
Brainy Cards: Mobile Business Card shot blue creative map mobile ui app design layout profile dashboard card ui product design social platform colorful system ui ux business mobile app interface
Brainy Cards: Mobile Business Card shot blue creative map mobile ui app design layout profile dashboard card ui product design social platform colorful system ui ux business mobile app interface
Download color palette
  1. 2-screens shot (v.6).png
  2. 4-screens shot (v.4).png

Brainy Cards: Mobile Business Card ✍🏻
Hope you guys like it 😉
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
We are available for new projects.
hello@flatonica.com or https://flatonica.com/

Designed by Flatonica
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BehanceInstagramFacebookVK

Flatonica
Flatonica
We make digital products 🦹🏻
Hire Us

More by Flatonica

View profile
    • Like