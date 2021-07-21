CodDoc Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Fit'N'Go : Health and Nutrition App

Fit'N'Go : Health and Nutrition App is an android app that tracks your daily health and diet routine. It allows you to create a personalized workout schedule and diet chart. User can get alerts regarding meal timings and get activity reminders as per their preset time-table.

