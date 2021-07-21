Ivan Pambudi

RG Design Challenge - Healta Homepage

pop color memphis style mondrian homepage design challenge covid
Hi, so this is my design challenge submit for one of edutech startup, but didn't age well haha. Took inspiration from Dutch artist, Piet Mondrian, blended with Memphis style. The target audience is mid-high school student, so I try to make it with pop color but still give an urgent feeling about COVID-19 situation.

Thanks for your visit, have a barakah day!

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
